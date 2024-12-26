Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Champion Iron Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
About Champion Iron
Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Iron
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.