Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 14,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

