CMO Group (LON:CMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.08 ($0.14), with a volume of 7313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.70 ($0.16).

CMO Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86.

About CMO Group

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Clickbasin.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, GoodBuilds.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Plumbingsuperstore.co.uk, Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Tilesuperstore.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk, as well as through building super store website.

