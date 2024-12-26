Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.25. 67,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 377,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Criteo

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,398 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,958.80. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $374,702.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,092.20. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,013 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 117.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 312.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.