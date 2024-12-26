Critical Comparison: Innovex International (INVX) vs. Its Rivals

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innovex International to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Innovex International Competitors 192 1395 1689 47 2.48

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Innovex International’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Innovex International Competitors 2.62% 7.27% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Innovex International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovex International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million $600,000.00 9.25 Innovex International Competitors $4.39 billion -$154.22 million 12.55

Innovex International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovex International competitors beat Innovex International on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

