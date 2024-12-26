CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 493 ($6.18), with a volume of 47370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.50 ($6.10).

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 450.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,594.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CT Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 7.01 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. CT Private Equity Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,736.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About CT Private Equity Trust

In related news, insider Richard Gray purchased 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £21,819.38 ($27,366.59). Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Since its launch in 1999, the CT Private Equity Trust (“the Company”) has been offering access to the potential benefits of investment in unlisted companies – an opportunity set that typically lies beyond the reach of individual investors. An established and experienced team, with a continually expanding network, has successfully focused and continues to focus their efforts on building an appropriately diversified portfolio of high quality assets for the Company’s shareholders.

