Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of QQQY stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

