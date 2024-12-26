Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (QQQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on December 27th

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of QQQY stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
