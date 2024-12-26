Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.86 and last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 6310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.
Dexterra Group Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$503.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.31.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
