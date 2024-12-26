Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.27. 18,169,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 42,874,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 14.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,145,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

