Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.27. 18,169,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 42,874,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 14.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
