Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 7.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.27. 18,169,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 42,874,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,145,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

