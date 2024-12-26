Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 28318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.80 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.48%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 128.6% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,056,131 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.