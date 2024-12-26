Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 279,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 177,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Durango Resources Trading Up 25.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Durango Resources Company Profile
Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Durango Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Durango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Durango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.