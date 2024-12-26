ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.95. 546,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average session volume of 140,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

ECARX Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.38.

ECARX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.