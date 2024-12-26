Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.23. 76,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 937,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12,452.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

