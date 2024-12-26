Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 2333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

See Also

