Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Shares Down 11.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) were down 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 9,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Elementis Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

