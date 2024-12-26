EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.650-9.950 EPS.

EnerSys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENS opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

