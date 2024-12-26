EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.650-9.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.100 EPS.
Shares of ENS stock opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
