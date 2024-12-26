Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 9,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 8,771,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,885,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,955,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

