Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.53 and last traded at $22.74. 10,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 253,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Enliven Therapeutics
In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 37,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $1,066,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,016,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,611,545.60. This trade represents a 3.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $130,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,772 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,199,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $559,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 107.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
