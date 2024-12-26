Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.62. 600,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,300,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

