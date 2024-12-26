Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 204561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPOKY

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.