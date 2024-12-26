essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). Approximately 8,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.40).

essensys Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of £20.06 million, a PE ratio of -182.35 and a beta of 0.60.

About essensys

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

