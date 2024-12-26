EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. 114,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 174,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

EVEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EVE in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in EVE in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EVE by 594.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

