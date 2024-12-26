EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

EverQuote Stock Up 3.5 %

EVER stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $254,449.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,355.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,306 shares of company stock worth $443,260. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

