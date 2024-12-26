Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 82,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,105,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

XPRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Expro Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $422.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jardon bought 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,113.34. This represents a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at $787,971.59. This represents a 35.17 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,481,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,156,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,159,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,288,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

