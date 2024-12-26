Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.19 and last traded at $107.11. Approximately 2,725,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,362,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $467.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. American Trust lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.