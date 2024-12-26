Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.60. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 1,717 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

