Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 532359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Fanuc Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

