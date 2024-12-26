Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 32,104 shares.The stock last traded at $43.71 and had previously closed at $41.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FER

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0366 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FER. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrovial

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.