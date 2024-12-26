Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.16, but opened at $84.56. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund shares last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 797,987 shares traded.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

