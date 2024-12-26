FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 321,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,488,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Get FIGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Down 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $954.33 million, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 299.52 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FIGS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 2,648,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FIGS by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.