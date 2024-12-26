Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 7,047,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 54,231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Ford Motor by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

