Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0632 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.6 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

