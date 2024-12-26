Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GBGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 12149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Global Blue Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

