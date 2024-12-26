Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 12149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.