Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 3,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X E-Commerce ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.47% of Global X E-Commerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

