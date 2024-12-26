Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Hagerty Stock Performance
NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hagerty has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91 and a beta of 0.80.
Insider Activity at Hagerty
In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $74,925.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,560,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,774,060.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 270,268 shares of company stock worth $2,985,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
