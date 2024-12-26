Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA) Trading 2.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ (LON:HANA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.88 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 232.88 ($2.92). 78,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 39,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.22 ($2.84).

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £184.80 million, a PE ratio of 303.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.44.

Hansa Investment Company Ltd ‘A’ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment Company Ltd 'A' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.