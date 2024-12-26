Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 77,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 485,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $869,943.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

