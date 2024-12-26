HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 222.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PVLA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Palvella Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

