HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 222.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,076.03. The trade was a 2.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
