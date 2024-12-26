Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 374,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 118,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

