HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €71.00 ($73.96) and last traded at €71.90 ($74.90). Approximately 42,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.40 ($76.46).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €80.63.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

