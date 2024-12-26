HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 156864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
HSBC Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.
HSBC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.
Institutional Trading of HSBC
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HSBC
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.