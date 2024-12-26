HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $49.18, with a volume of 156864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

HSBC Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

