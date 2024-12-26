IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on January 31st

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4057 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

