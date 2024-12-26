Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.