International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Director William A.W. Lundin Buys 6,250 Shares

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) Director William A.W. Lundin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,187.50.
International Petroleum Price Performance
TSE:IPCO opened at C$16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.48. International Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised International Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Petroleum from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
