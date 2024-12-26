Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.71. 1,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.45.

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBP. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000.

About Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund

The Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Precious Metals index. The fund tracks an index of gold and silver futures contracts. It optimizes its contract selection based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DBP was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

