Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.92, but opened at $96.70. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 26,296 shares traded.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter valued at $549,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000.

About Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

