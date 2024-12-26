iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 1522495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
