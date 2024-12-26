iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.98 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 1522495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.