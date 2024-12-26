iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 132,523 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 116,472 shares.The stock last traded at $28.77 and had previously closed at $28.71.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $238,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

