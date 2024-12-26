iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.92. 714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIRL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 140,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Ireland ETF

The iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Ireland Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Irish firms. EIRL was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

