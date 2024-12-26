iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 47,288 shares.The stock last traded at $96.30 and had previously closed at $96.18.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

